ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 3,101 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

