ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $247,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.66. 34,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

