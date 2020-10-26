Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.91

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 158765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Actuant stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Actuant Company Profile (NYSE:ATU)

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

