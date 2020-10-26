Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $6.16 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $1,893.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.01026456 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

