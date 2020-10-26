Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Trimmed by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,061 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for 7.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 3.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $98,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

