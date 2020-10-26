Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. 524,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,317. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

