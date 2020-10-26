Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) vs. Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Critical Contrast

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alamos Gold and Golden Star Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 2 2 7 0 2.45 Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus price target of $13.53, indicating a potential upside of 56.96%. Golden Star Resources has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 68.84%. Given Golden Star Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and Golden Star Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $683.10 million 4.96 $96.10 million $0.20 43.10 Golden Star Resources $264.74 million 1.77 -$67.43 million $0.16 26.38

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Golden Star Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 8.32% 3.54% 2.76% Golden Star Resources -16.59% -176.24% 5.50%

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Golden Star Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

