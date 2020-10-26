Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,665 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.13% of Albemarle worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $1,788,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

NYSE ALB opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

