Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Volume Tops $3.33 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $3.33 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00467980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00057864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00043373 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 952,055,306 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

