Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83, RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.29-7.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.26-$7.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.83. The stock had a trading volume of 823,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.31.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at $56,551,700.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.