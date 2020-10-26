Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.26-$7.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.29-7.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.31.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at $61,591,444.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.