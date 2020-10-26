Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $335.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.83.

Shares of BABA opened at $309.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.37. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

