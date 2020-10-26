Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNT stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

