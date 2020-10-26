Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective increased by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AOSL. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.13. 781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a P/E ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,496 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

