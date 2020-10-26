Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.54 on Monday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,659 shares of company stock worth $1,470,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

