ALQO (XLQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $364.00

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. ALQO has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $364.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALQO has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALQO alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002649 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALQO’s official website is alqo.app. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.