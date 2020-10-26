Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,848.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,494.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

