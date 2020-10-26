Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,494.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

