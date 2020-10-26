Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.02 million and $209,394.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00239390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.01327689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000060 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 422,884,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,298,406 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.