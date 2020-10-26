AMC Networks (AMCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMCX stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.46.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

