AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 4,443 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.19% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.