AMG National Trust Bank Buys 6,374 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.46% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 94,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $16.27 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

