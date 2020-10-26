AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.