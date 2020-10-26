AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FOX by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in FOX by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.