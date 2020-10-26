AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $27,089,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $21,995,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Discovery by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 998,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Discovery by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 765,488 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.10 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Discovery in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

