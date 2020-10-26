AMG National Trust Bank Sells 33,365 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,365 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after acquiring an additional 493,628 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $24,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,339.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 331,140 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

