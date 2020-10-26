AMG National Trust Bank Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 89,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

