Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Amgen by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Amgen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,460,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

