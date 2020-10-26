AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 40,009 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,009 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.14% of RealPage worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 83.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 595,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in RealPage by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $5,987,693.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,990,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,329,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,195 shares of company stock worth $31,379,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of RP stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Research analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

