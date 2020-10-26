AMI Asset Management Corp Has $56.12 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,576 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,364.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.21. 129,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,066. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

