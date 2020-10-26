AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.30% of Verint Systems worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,072 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,901,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 111,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $50.19. 3,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,934. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

