AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 116,406 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,406 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $48,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

