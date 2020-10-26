AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 4,375 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 948,825 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,198,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,099,000 after buying an additional 603,082 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $307,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,798. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

