Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). CorePoint Lodging reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 242.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 174,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 66,116 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.53. 85,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

