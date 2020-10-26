Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Five9 reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

Shares of FIVN opened at $142.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -364.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.69. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $148.96.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,990 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $340,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $882,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,439,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,123 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,131 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth $196,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Five9 by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

