Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

SLAB stock opened at $105.08 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7,606.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

