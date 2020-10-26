Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.55). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,383 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 318.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

