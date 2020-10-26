Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.52. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.35. 16,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $232.74.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,360 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,261,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,166,000 after purchasing an additional 163,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

