Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH):

10/22/2020 – Ethan Allen Interiors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

10/20/2020 – Ethan Allen Interiors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

10/14/2020 – Ethan Allen Interiors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

10/13/2020 – Ethan Allen Interiors had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Ethan Allen Interiors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

10/8/2020 – Ethan Allen Interiors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

10/7/2020 – Ethan Allen Interiors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

9/17/2020 – Ethan Allen Interiors had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ETH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. 7,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $430.16 million, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors Inc alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $388,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $178,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.