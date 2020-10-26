Analyzing Western Copper and Gold (WRN) & Its Peers

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE: WRN) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Western Copper and Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -4.49% -4.44% Western Copper and Gold Competitors -68.56% 1.00% -0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Copper and Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Copper and Gold Competitors 649 1857 1951 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper and Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A -$1.33 million -58.00 Western Copper and Gold Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -16.05

Western Copper and Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold peers beat Western Copper and Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

