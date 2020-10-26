Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Loop Capital

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.65. 4,482,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,547,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,994.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lowe FS grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 2,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

