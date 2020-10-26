Arcblock Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.15 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Arcblock has a market cap of $7.71 million and $3.15 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx and LBank. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00088719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00236186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.01321799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00130143 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, IDEX, BitMart, Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi, Cobinhood, DragonEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

