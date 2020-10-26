Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,882 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,854,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,255 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

