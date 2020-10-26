Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price lifted by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s previous close.

ARD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARD traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $306.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,002,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,452,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.