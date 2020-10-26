ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up about 7.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 57,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,333. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.