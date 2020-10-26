ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $39.61. 166,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,822. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

