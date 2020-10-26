Arthur Murray Smolensky Sells 15,724 Shares of Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) Stock

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) insider Arthur Murray Smolensky sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$36,007.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$229,000.

Shares of Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) stock traded up C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$2.40. 35,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.91. Strategem Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million and a P/E ratio of 300.00.

About Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

