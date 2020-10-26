AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.20. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 78 mineral claims covering an area of 1,560 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

