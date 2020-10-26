Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $488.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.21. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth $7,398,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 357,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,008.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 169.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100,586 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

