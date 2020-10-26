Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Atlas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Atlas stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.57 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

